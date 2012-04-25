Weekly Links

Warren Ellis recently started a weekly newsletter he’ll be using to discuss his upcoming projects, including his new novel GUN MACHINE (Mulholland Books, January 2013). Start getting excited now.

We’ve been running some great content from the showrunner of A&E’s BREAKOUT KINGS Nick Santora this week in celebration of the publication of his new novel FIFTEEN DIGITS, and the Mulholland Books paperback edition of SLIP & FALL. Check out Nick’s interview with Breakout Kings star Jimmi Simpson and the origin story of his first novel. More to come!

Elsewhere, Neely Swanson has a great Q&A with Nick up at No Meaner Place. And don’t miss great online reviews of FIFTEEN DIGITS from BestsellersWorld.com, Shots magazine, Crime Time, and Kirkus, who write: “Santora pulls no punches with his Faustus-like story.”

More great blogger reviews have also come in for Joe R. Lansdale’s EDGE OF DARK WATER, including ones from Cerebral Girl, Book Chase, and My Bookish Ways.

The second section of Triggers Down is up…

Yesterday evening Mysterious Bookshop hosted a great launch party for Mystery Writers of America Presents Vengeance, edited by Lee Child. Many contributors were in attendance, including Lee Child himself, and a star-studded audience including Sandra Brown came out to the celebration. Thanks, Mysterious, for the great party! And great to see everyone who showed up. Images from the event follow.

Speaking of the MWA, and are you excited for the Edgars Banquet tomorrow night? Attending the Symposium today?

