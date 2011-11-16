The Lineup: Weekly Links

Dick Adler, longtime crime fiction critic of the Chicago Tribune, passed away last Friday. J. Kingston Pierce offer his tributes to Adler at The Rap Sheet, with many others contributing as the week went on.

Anthony Horowitz’s US tour continues! Check out Horowitz’s schedule for further events.

THE HOUSE OF SILK continued to receive rave reviews and coverage as Horowitz made his way across the country. The National wrote in a great piece on the novel that it ”has been justly acclaimed as intelligent, respectful and beautifully written. Horowitz catches Dr. Watson’s tone completely in what amounts to a remarkable feat of literary ventriloquism…“ In its “Between the Lines” section, the Sacramento Bee called the novel a “Good show.” The Christian Science Monitor also ran a nice feature on THE HOUSE OF SILK which discusses the evolution of the book and Horowitz’s comments on the timelessness of Sherlock Holmes. The Wall Street Journal ran a fantastic Q&A with Anthony Horowitz, and remarked that it “closely adheres to the conventions of a classic Holmes mystery.” In light of his upcoming events in the San Francisco Bay Area later, The San Jose Mercury News ran a Q&A with Horowitz. And the Houston Chronicle ran a nice piece on their annual Book and Author Dinner which took place earlier this week and made note of Horowitz’s appearance.

In other Mulholland news, check out Shelf Awareness’s review of the second novel in the Charlie Hardie series HELL AND GONE, Booking Mama’s review of HELL AND GONE, and Crimespree’s review of BLACK LIGHT.

The first full-length trailer for THE HUNGER GAMES debuted earlier this week! What do YOU think about the way it’s shaping up?

As for crime and suspense currently in theatres, Wes saw MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE over the weekend and enjoyed it–have you caught it or are planning on seeing it?

Did we missing something sweet? Share it in the comments! We’re always open to suggestions for next week’s post! Get in touch at mulhollandbooks@hbgusa.com or DM us on Twitter.