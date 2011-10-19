The Lineup: Weekly Links

New York Comic Con 2011 welcomed greater numbers than ever, drawing over 100,000 people to the Javitz convention center this weekend. And it rocked. Check out coverage from the New York Daily News and GalleyCat for roundups.

Among the Mulholland authors in attendance were Patrick Melton, Marcus Dunstan and Stephen Romano, who signed copies of their novel BLACK LIGHT and captivated hundred on their panel “The Architects of Scare Season,” on BLACK LIGHT and Melton and Dunstan’s work with the SAW series, and more. Check them out deep in the signing groove to the right.

With BLACK LIGHT now in stores, reviews have begun appearing on the ‘net. Don’t miss Associated Content’s interview with Melton, Dustan and Romano and a review from Bloody Disgusting that calls the novel “an action-packed blast.”

In other Mulholland news, Thomas Mullen’s THE REVISIONISTS continues its acclaimed run with a rave in Los Angeles magazine, Duane Swiercysnki’s HELL AND GONE gets a mention on USA Today‘s article on Duane’s Birds of Prey reboot, and my god, did you see this review of A SINGLE SHOT from Spinetinger’s Garrett Kenyon?

