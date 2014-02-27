The Lineup: Weekly Links

This week we welcome Richard Montanari’s THE STOLEN ONES and Michael Marshall’s WE ARE HERE to the Mulholland Books family!

Michael Marshall’s WE ARE HERE was selected as a Publishers Weekly Pick of the Week, and Marshall’s newest was the subject of great UK reviews, including a rave in the Guardian review which praised the novel as a “chilling” read that “posits the world as a sort of multidimensional palimpsest.”

Kirkus proclaimed the novel “Marshall puts the pieces together to unsettling effect . . . a winning duo,” going on to praise the novel’s “edgy storytelling and ambition.”

Richard Montanari’s newest entry in the Byrne and Balzano series THE STOLEN ONES received a great review in Publishers Weekly, who called the novel “gripping … thrilling” and even “gothic.” Over at Pop Culture Nerd, Jen Forbus of Jen’s Book Thoughts says the novel “invokes the strongest elements of the thriller, the mystery, and the horror novel, so whether you enjoy plot, character, or scare-your-pants-off suspense, it delivers.” For more on Montanari’s latest, check out Montanari’s conversation with Michael Marshall right here on the Mulholland Books site on their new novels and the art of crafting supernatural-tinged suspense.

Interested in hearing more from Richard Montanari and Michael Marshall? Both authors have forthcoming events: on March 5th, Montanari will participate in a public Q&A with Tess Gerritsen on Goodreads. And on March 10th, Michael Marshall will be chatting with Malinda Lo and Kaye Wells in a Google Hangout moderated by Amal El-Mohtar. Please join us for these conversations!

William Shaw’s SHE’S LEAVING HOME was released a few weeks back to excellent trade reviews, including a starred review from Library Journal, who wrote of the Shaw’s fiction debut: “This outstanding novel is a reminder of the multiple joys of a straight-ahead, by-the-numbers police procedural with quirky characters, crisp dialogue, and in this case, a healthy dose of period detail.” BookPage calls the book “highly recommended,” going on to praise Shaw’s novel as a “standout job … Shaw’s dialogue is well developed and his period detail is razor sharp, immersing the reader in the tumultuous era of swinging London with immediately relatable characters.” For the inspiration behind this historical mystery set around the hysteria of late 60’s Beatlemania in London, check out Shaw’s essay for RollingStone.com on the Apple Scruffs, and don’t miss Shaw’s introductory post on his novel, the playlist of Tozer’s favorite songs, and the below book trailer for SHE’S LEAVING HOME right here at Mulholland.

C. J. Sansom’s DOMINION has continued to get some excellent coverage in the weeks since its late-January release. Jocelyn McClurg of USA Today praised C. J. Sansom’s DOMINION in a 3.5/4 star review, calling the book “exciting” and going on to write: “What elevates Dominion above sheer white-knuckle entertainment … are Samson’s empathetic, complex characters and the frighteningly believable alternative world [Sansom] creates. DOMINION‘s pages fly by in a frenzy, but this is a book that lingers.” Malcolm Forbes wrote a rave review of DOMINION for the Minneapolis Star Tribune, calling the novel “a highly charged and deeply inventive literary thriller . . . An exhilarating page-turner . . . Alternative history on a grand scale.” And be sure to check out C. J. Sansom’s essay on the dangers of nationalism right here at the Mulholland Books website.

Doug Dorst sat down with the Daily Beast for an insightful conversation on Dorst’s writing process, both in general and with specifics on the challenges of writing S. Elsewhere, i09 picked up the story of an enigmatic blogger named Jen Heyward (from where do we know that name?) appears to have discovered and translated an alternate final chapter of the illusive, legendary author’s final novel The Ship of Theseus. Some tanatalizing screengrabs of the chapter in full here….