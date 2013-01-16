The Lineup: Weekly Links

The Oscar race kicks in to high gear now that the Golden Globe winners have been announced. So who’s your dog in the race? Argo? Zero Dark Thirty? Les Mis?

Cory Doctorow has a moving remembrance of Internet pioneer Aaron Swartz up at Boing Boing. Rest in peace, Aaron.

In Mulholland news, in anticipation of the February release of Lawrence Block’s HIT ME–which features fan-favorite hitman Keller coming out of retirement, just as Larry’s about to return to this own–Adam Woog of the Seattle Times included Larry’s new novel in a roundup of notable upcoming crime novels. And did you read Jeffrey Toobin’s great piece in the New Yorker on the long-running mystery/thriller round table presided over by Mary Higgins Clark, and frequented by the likes of Larry, Harlan Coben, and many more?

Meanwhile, Warren Ellis‘s GUN MACHINE continues to receive high marks from critics and great media coverage. Charles McGrath of the New York Times (“A pleasingly quirky crime thriller [that] races along in crisp, hard-boiled fashion”) AND Marilyn Stasio of the New York Times Book Review (“vivid [with] fully fleshed characters…a seriously good writer with a seriously wicked imagination”) both have strong words of praise for Ellis’s novel. Also check out this great interview with Warren in the Los Angeles Times, this review in the Independent (“a perfectly flawless crime book with a feral glint in its eye,”), the Nerdist podcast with Warren, or the second GUN MACHINE trailer below. And don’t forget to pick GUN MACHINE up in time to join the i09 Book Club discussion on February 5th!

