The Lineup: Weekly Links

You’ve heard about the vintage 1920’s trains resurrected in promotion of Boardwalk Empire, right? They started running this weekend–videos and photos here.

The big news this week, was Bouchercon in St. Louis of course–check out Publishers Weekly‘s recap. For a more personal touch, don’t forget your favorite crime fiction blogger! Odds are you’ll find reflections there, too.

Still hooked on James M. Cain? Well, thanks to Charles Ardai, you’ve got a bit more on your reading list.

If you’re looking for more on George Pelecanos and THE CUT, check out The Wire actor Dion Graham’s reading of “Chosen,” the short story that was the genesis of Pelecanos’s new novel, and audio of Kacey Kowars and George Pelecanos discussing THE CUT.

Alan Glynn fans out there? Don’t miss The Guardian‘s review of his newest Bloodland in their most recent crime fiction roundup.

In Mulholland Books news, A SINGLE SHOT is now in stores! Check out the amazing raves the novel received this week from Shelf Awareness, Falcata Times, and The Picky Girl.

