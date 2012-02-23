The Lineup: Weekly Links

WILD THING, Josh Bazell’s sequel to the breakout hit BEAT THE REAPER is in bookstores now. Check out reviews from The Daily Beast, which proclaims the book “comes with the funniest footnotes and appendix (no kidding) ever written,” the National Post, which calls the book “a welcome return…with a grim and funny plot filled with a whole mess o’ violence, double-crossings, drug abuse, flamboyant lies and sexual tension.” Bazell also received a rave review in The Washington Post, which says: “Bazell’s mix of violent lunacy and social commentary should appeal to fans of Carl Hiassen…WILD THING doesn’t so much end as explode.” And don’t miss the blog reviews from the likes of BookHounds, Rhapsody in Books, The Review Broads, The IE Mommy, and more.

As for George Pelecanos’s WHAT IT WAS, The Washington Times ran a wonderful feature on Pelecanos’ career and his title of “DC’s Own.” The Philadelphia Inquirer runs a rave review for the novel, writing that “Be warned! Don’t start at 10pm if you want to get any sleep…The writing is noir: spark, dark, and evocative of time and place…more than marvelous.”

Don Mann, author of INSIDE SEAL TEAM SIX and Mulholland Books’ forthcoming HUNT THE WOLF, was recently quoted in Newsweek’s front page story on the Navy SEALs, on the importance of training for the operators that have impressed President Obama with their precision and professionalism.

The TV spot for Max Payne 3, presented by our friends at Rockstar Games, has been running prominently on different channels in the past week. Check it out below:

