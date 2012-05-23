The Lineup: Weekly Links

Greg Rucka is everywhere on the internet this week!

Rucka’s new novel ALPHA has received fantastic reviews from the likes of Library Journal, who in a starred review wrote: “Rucka gets his new series featuring Ex-Delta Force Master Sergeant Jad Bell off to a smashing start with this pitch-perfect thriller [that] will appeal particularly to readers who like a strong hero along the lines of Lee Child’s Jack Reacher,” Publishers Weekly, who called the novel “pulse-pounding,” and Booklist, who proclaim it “gripping….A real corker.”

Also check out fantastic blogger reviews from the likes of IE Mommy, BrodartVibe’s Blog, Deer in the Xenon-Arc Lights, and this nice Staff Picks note from Mystery One Bookstore.

For more from Rucka himself, don’t miss the amazing conversation between Rucka and Brian Michael Bendis (Parts I and II), Rucka’s io9 post on writing strong female characters, and Rucka’s interview and podcast with Russ Burlingame of ComicBook.com. Then consult Greg’s schedule and head on down to the event nearest you!

Liam Neeson just signed on to play Matthew Scudder in a forthcoming adaption of Lawrence Block’s A Walk Among the Tombstones. Congrats, Larry!

In other Mulholland news, bloggers like Mysterious Reviews have continued to shower the love on Marcia Clark’s GUILT BY DEGREES, while Marcia recently dropped by KTLA in Florida to discuss her newest Rachel Knight thriller. And Deadline reports that Nick Santora has signed a deal to develop new projects with CBS TV Studios and rights to his new novel FIFTEEN DIGITS are currently under auction.

We’re going to go ahead and call The Great Gatsby a crime film if that’s OK with you.

