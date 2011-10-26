The Lineup: Weekly Links

Mark your calendars–this Friday THE DOUBLE hits theaters, starring Richard Gere and Topher Grace and co-written by Mulholland Books’ and Popcorn Fiction’s own Derek Haas! Don’t miss Derek’s post on the projects origins, and if you haven’t spotted the trailer yet, check it out below:

In other suspense film news, have you been checking Mouth Taped Shut for official-unofficial Girl with a Dragon Tattoo set pics and more?

Looking for Halloween reads? We’ve got you covered! Check out BLACK LIGHT, which CNN.com featured in a scary reads round-up, and HELL AND GONE, coming right on Halloween and recently reviewed by The Review Broads and Crime Fiction Lover.

And don’t miss Sebastian Rotella’s interview on CBS News’ Author Talk and great reviews of THE REVISIONISTS by BookPage and I’m Booking It, too!

Did we missing something sweet? Share it in the comments! We’re always open to suggestions for next week’s post! Get in touch atmulhollandbooks@hbgusa.com or DM us on Twitter.