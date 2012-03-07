The Lineup: Weekly Links

Over at Murderati, David Corbett wishes Daniel Woodrell a fast and speedy recovery from shoulder surgery. Get well soon, Daniel!

Attention all writers of short crime fiction: check out the Shortbread Morgue competition currently running at Shortbread Stories for a chance to have your work sent to over six thousand subscribers–and help a good cause to boot!

Over at Jen’s Book Thoughts, the Heroes & Villains Bracket Tourney is good fun. Excited to see who comes out on top!

It’s March, which means Joe R. Lansdale’s EDGE OF DARK WATER will soon be making its ways to bookstores across the country. Don’t miss the blog reviews that have begun rolling in from sites like Horror Talk, The Opinionator, Bestsellers World, and The Mystery Gazette.

It also means Mulholland Books’ paperback edition of Michael Robotham’s acclaimed thriller SHATTER , and the newest Joe O’Loughlin thriller BLEED FOR ME, are in bookstores now. The Associated Press ran a great review of BLEED FOR ME that calls Robotham “a first-class storyteller who delivers a novel that appeals as both a thriller and a literary read”–see it at the Huffington Post and San Francisco Chronicle . The O’Loughlin series has also gotten love from bloggers like Ms. Wordopolis, who writes that BLEED FOR ME “stands out in terms of the insight into parenting teenage and younger daughters,” and Charlotte’s Web of Books, who writes that “fans of Linwood Barclay or even Tana French will enjoy SHATTER.“

And in videogame news, the long-awaited conclusion to the epic Mass Effect series is out now. Check out the below trailer if you’re in an SF kind of mood:

