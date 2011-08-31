The Lineup: Wednesday links

A whole lotta awesome went up this week to celebrate the publication of George Pelecanos’s THE CUT. George Pelecanos’s Book Notes post at Large Hearted Boy is sure to get a few tunes stuck in your head.

Speaking of music and George, check George’s Tour Music Playlist on Spotify!

USA Today‘s interview with George, with video, is most definitely worth a look-see.

Tom Rob Smith’s interview on NPR‘s Crime in the City rules.

At The Rap Sheet, Linda L. Richard’s reflections on the postmodern mystery as defined by Ted Gioia’s new site is sure to get you thinking decontructively.

In a really nice Central Crime Zone piece, Ruth Jordan reflects on her Baltimore hike with Laura Lippman on the pub date of her newest THE MOST DANGEROUS THING.

Also this week, the New York Times Books Review‘s Marilyn Stasio loved Mark Billingham’s Bloodline, and so did Blood of the Muse. Monsters And Critics calls Matthew F. Jones’ A Single Shot “absolutely authentic” and “excellent,” and Spinetingler is nuts for Duane Swierczynski’s Fun and Games.

And check out this awesome trailer for THE DOUBLE starring Richard Gere and Topher Grace, co-written and -produced by Mulholland author Derek Haas!



