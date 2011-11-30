The Lineup: Weekly Links

The hits keep on coming for Anthony Horowitz’s THE HOUSE OF SILK–raves are now in from The Washington Post (“exceptionally entertaining [and] altogether terrific … one of the best Sherlockian pastiches of our time”), NPR (“Elegiac … should silence even the most persnickety Sherlock scholar”), The Cleaveland Plain Dealer (tone-perfect [and] action-packed”), and The Philadelphia Inquirer (“enormously involving and entertaining.”) The perfect holiday gift for the Holmes fan in the family! (You know every family has one …)

THE HOUSE OF SILK was also included in The Rap Sheet’s Ten Favorite Crime Novels of 2011, featured by Kirkus Reviews!

Speaking of Year’s Best coverage, Spinetingler has a handy round-up of Year’s Best lists from across the ‘net that’s worth a gander.

Across the pond, the Telegraph ran an article on the best books of the year that includes Mischa Hiller‘s SHAKE OFF! Nicholas Blincoe called it “a cracking spy thriller with a hard, repressed sensitivity that recalls Len Deighton at his best.” Mulholland Books will publish SHAKE OFF in the States and Canada in August 2012.

Alan Glynn’s upcoming novel BLOODLAND (Picador January 2012) is now a recipient of the 2011 Irish Book Award! Congratulations, Alan!

In the mood for a great documentary? Sebastian Rotella’s Frontline documentary A PERFECT TERRORIST, on David Headley, plotter of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, is now available online and is embedded from PBS right here–and if you still haven’t, check out Rotella’s debut novel TRIPLE CROSSING!

Watch A Perfect Terrorist on PBS. See more from FRONTLINE.

And mark your calendars: Tomas Alfredson’s adaptation of TINKER, TAILOR, SOLDIER, SPY is coming! First reviews are in, and teaser clips of the film are now online–time to get excited!

