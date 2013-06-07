Lauren Beukes’s Film and TV Inspirations
The Shining Girls is a mash-up of a thing: part serial killer thriller, part old-fashioned romantic buddy caper, part time-travel twister. The TV shows and movies that had a major influence on me generally, which I think played into the writing of this book, are:
Memento for its twisty out-of-order storytelling
True Grit for a young bolshy heroine set on justice
Zodiac, which perfectly captures newspaper journalism, obsessions, and the years-long frustration of hunting a serial killer
The Secret In Their Eyes is a devastating movie about an Argentinian ex-Justice agent writing about a cold case that that leads him to dark places
Se7en as one of the best classic serial killer thrillers
Silence of the Lambs for Jodie Foster’s determination in spite of the odds, including facing down sexism in her department
Angel Heart for its dark noir, fiendish premise and unreliable narrator
Romancing the Stone as an off-kilter high adventure mismatched rom-com
Broadcast News for the buddy love story, hard news and some incredible writing
Season 5 of The Wire for its insight into journalism and police work
Timecrimes (Spanish-language) about an accidental time-traveller who keeps making things worse as he tries to fix things
Boardwalk Empire for its pitch-perfect rendition of 1920s and 30s America
Carnivale for its depiction of the 1930s Depression and carneys
The Untouchables for 30s gangsterism and policing and some fine detail and, hey, Capone!
Road To Perdition for incredible period detail and gorgeous storytelling
North By Northwest had lovely 50s Chicago detail
The Fugitive was great for showing off 90s Chicago
