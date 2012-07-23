TNT Options Marcia Clark’s Rachel Knight Series

Marcia Clark‘s best-selling crime novels (GUILT BY ASSOCIATION and GUILT BY DEGREES) featuring L.A. Prosecutor Rachel Knight have been set up at TNT as a one hour series. Clark will Executive Produce with Dee Johnson and Nelson McCormick. Show-runner Johnson will also write the pilot and McCormick is attached to direct. The e-book edition of GUILT BY ASSOCIATION is currently available for $2.99 through the month of July wherever e-books are sold.

