The Game’s Afoot

We are proud to announce that Mulholland Books will be the North American publishers of THE HOUSE OF SILK: A SHERLOCK HOLMES NOVEL to be written by Anthony Horowitz, the #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Alex Rider series. This new story is being written with the full endorsement of the Conan Doyle Estate, the first such time that they have given their seal of approval for a new Sherlock Holmes novel. The novel will be published on November 1, 2011. For a taste of the book, watch this video. Anthony Horowitz will read to you from the super top-secret pages.

What’s your favorite Sherlock Holmes story or novel?