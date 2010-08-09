Welcome to the website of Mulholland Books, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company.

The goal of Mulholland Books is to publish the best suspense fiction in the world.

The goal of MulhollandBooks.com is to bring you as close as possible to that which is great about the world of suspense at large.

In order to introduce you to all that is Mulholland, we’ve invited our friends, from across the field, to do what they do best. Write.

One Day. One Column. Many Amazing Voices. Posted daily at 7 AM. Watch out.