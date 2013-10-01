New Michael Robotham Novella for $2.99

Today marks the release of Bombproof, a novella-length eBook by internationally bestselling author Michael Robotham. If that weren’t exciting enough, we’re selling it for just $2.99 during the month of October!

Bombproof follows the misadventures of Sami Macbeth, wannabe rock god, who was released from prison fifty-four hours ago. Thirty-six hours ago, he slept with the woman of his dreams at the Savoy. An hour ago, his train blew up.

Now Sami is dashing through London’s West End, identified as the most wanted terrorist in the country. Can he get himself out of this desperate, hopeless situation? You’ll have to download the eBook to find out.

READERS ARE SAYING:

“Robotham’s books need to come with a health-warning: inclined to induce insomnia. . . . A great read that really pulls no punches when exposing the role of the media in construction heroes and villains.” —Karen on Goodreads

“Michael Robotham’s books just keep getting better and better. I love his characters. Vincent Ruiz in this book is awesome.” –Dennis on Amazon