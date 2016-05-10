Mulholland Books Unveils Strand Originals Publishing Program in Conjunction with Strand Magazine

Anthony Goff, Senior Vice-President of Content Development & Audio Publisher of Hachette Book Group, Josh Kendall, VP, Editorial Director, Mulholland Books and Executive Editor, Little, Brown, and Andrew Gulli, Managing Editor of Strand Magazine, announced today the co-publication of The Strand Originals Program. Strand Originals will consist of twenty of the best and most popular Strand Magazine short stories of all time, now being published by Mulholland Books as simultaneous e-book and audio digital downloads. The debut of Strand Originals begins with the publication of “Where the Evidence Lies” by Jeffery Deaver, “Meet and Greet” by Ian Rankin, “Jacket Man” by Linwood Barclay, “The Voiceless” by Faye Kellerman, and “Start-Up” by Olen Steinhauer, all published on April 19th, 2016.

The remaining 15 titles in the program, to be published throughout the remainder of 2016, include stories by Tennessee Williams, Michael Connelly, Ray Bradbury and Joseph Heller. The full list of titles and publication dates is below.

Josh Kendall said, “We at Mulholland Books have tried to make a lasting impression in our five years; Strand Magazine has been doing so for ages. We’re therefore more than proud to have formed a partnership with the Strand, publishing digital and audio versions of some of their best short stories. I’d say that we’re lucky to have them part of our family, but we’re lucky to now be part of theirs.”

Anthony Goff said, “A couple of years back Andrew Gulli came to me to discuss the possible digital distribution of Strand Magazine’s short story gems. Mulholland books had at this time really begun hitting its stride in establishing itself as a rising star in the suspense genre, and I saw this as a perfect home for Strand to team up with Hachette Audio. Much like some of the plot lines in the stories we’re publishing, it’s been a complex and windy road to get here. But, I could not be happier to roll this program out as a part of Mulholland’s 5th Anniversary celebration this spring.”

Andrew Gulli said, “The first place we had in mind for finding a company that would distribute a curated list of short stories that we’ve published was Hachette and Mulholland. I have nothing but respect and admiration for how they’ve published high quality works of fiction that are also commercially successful. Also, from my relationship with Anthony Goff, Josh Kendall, and Michael Pietsch; they’ve always proven to be loyal and determined group, so we’re happy to work with them.”

The entire list of Strand Originals includes:

4/19/16

“Where the Evidence Lies” by Jeffery Deaver

“Meet and Greet” by Ian Rankin

“Jacket Man” by Linwood Barclay

“The Voiceless” by Faye Kellerman

“Start-Up” by Olen Steinhauer

6/7/16

“The Pocket Handkerchief” by Philip Kerr

“The Deal” by Michael Palmer

“Crazy Night” by Tennessee Williams

“The Other Half” by Colin Dexter

“Tin Badges” by Lorenzo Carcaterra

9/6/16

“Blue on Black” by Michael Connelly

“A Guid Soldier” by Charles Todd

“One More Body in the Pool” by Ray Bradbury

“Ginnifer” by Matthew Pearl

“Amazonia” by T Jefferson Parker

12/6/16

“Almost Like Christmas” by Joseph Heller

“Dear Santa” by Ray Bradbury

“The Sequel” by Jeffery Deaver

“A Sad Mistake” by R.L. Stine

“So Long, Chief” by Max Allan Collins and Mickey Spillane