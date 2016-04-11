Mulholland Books to Publish Caleb Carr in His Return to The Alienist Series

April 11, 2015, New York, NY — Josh Kendall, VP, Executive Editor and Editorial Director of Mulholland Books, announced today that after nearly twenty years, bestselling novelist Caleb Carr will return to his Alienist historical mystery series with two new books. A television adaptation of the original Alienist is also in the works; TNT has hired award-winning director Cary Fukunaga (True Detective; Beasts of No Nation) to adapt.

“The Alienist and its sequel were classics of their day, and audiences will thrill to the return of Dr. Kreizler and his turn-of-the-century New York City compatriots, set against a stage of rising nationalist violence and the early spy state,” said Kendall.

The deal is for two books, the first set twenty years after The Angel of Darkness, in the New York City of 1915, and centered on nativist violence and terrorism during America’s involvement in World War I. The second book, The Strange Case of Miss Sarah X, will be a prequel to all of the Alienist novels, in which a youthful Kreizler, after finishing his psychology training at Harvard, falls under the spell of William James, has his first run-in with Roosevelt, and delves into the secret life of Sara Howard, heroine of the first books.