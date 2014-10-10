Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Mulholland Books at New York Comic Con: Join Us for Discounts and Giveaways!

I’m thrilled to be representing Mulholland Books at this year’s New York Comic Con. Find us at the Hachette Book Group booth (#2218). We’re selling a handful of our favorite new books, and all purchases will get you a free Mulholland Books tote bag:

Mulholland Books tote bag
Free with the purchase of any Mulholland book

Is that all? NO, that is emphatically not all! If you buy a copy of The Cuckoo’s Calling or The Silkworm, written by Robert Galbraith (a pseudonym for J.K. Rowling), you’ll get a free Strike! t-shirt:

Silkworm t-shirts
Free with the purchase of any Galbraith book

If you’re looking for a terrifying horror novel to read for Halloween, Booth 2218’s got you covered. When you buy Brood, the new book by Chase Novak, we’ll throw in a paperback of Novak’s Breed. If you haven’t read the first book in Novak’s series, here’s your chance to get both books with a single purchase. If you’ve already read Breed, this is your chance to spread the scares around by giving your free copy to a friend.

Breed and Brood by Chase Novak
Buy one get one free!

And finally, here’s one killer promotion that requires no purchase for entry. If you come to Booth 2218 and say “BIG IN JAPAN” to one of the on-site booksellers, you’ll receive free copies of two Japanese thrillers in translation: Genocide of One by Kazuaki Takano and Confessions by Kanae Minato. Both novels are international bestsellers and deserve a wider, rapturous readership here in the U.S.

Genocide of One by Kazuaki Takano and Confessions by Kanae Minato
Say “Big in Japan” at Booth 2218 and get these books for free!

All items are available while supplies last…so don’t drag your feet! Drop by the Hachette booth (#2218), and let’s talk books.