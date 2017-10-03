Mulholland Books at Bouchercon 2017

We’ve packed our passport and our favorite mysteries, because this year’s Bouchercon is taking place in Toronto, Canada! Here’s where you can find our authors at the convention, along with special signings and exclusive giveaways:

Wednesday, October 11

9-12am – Noir at the Bar with David Swinson at Rivoli (332 Queen St W)

Thursday, October 12

8-10am – New Author Speed Dating with Felicia Yap, author of Yesterday; Laura Benedict; and Allen Eskens in Grand East

10-11 – Heroes and Antiheros with David Swinson, author of Crime Song, in Sheraton A

2:30-3:30 – Best First Novel with Joe Ide, author of IQ, in Grand West

2:30-3:30 – Books Adapted to Film with David Morrell, author of Ruler of the Night, in Sheraton E

2:30-3:30 – Digging in the Dirt with William Shaw, author of The Birdwatcher, in Sheraton C

4:20-4:40 – 20 on the 20 with Karen Ellis in VIP Room, Concourse Level

5:30-6:30 – Honoring Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine with Laura Benedict in Grand Centre room

7:30-9:30pm – Opening Reception, featuring the Barry Awards, where we have IQ and The Second Girl as nominees!

Friday, October 13

7:30-9:30 – Meet the Author Breakfast with Joe Ide and Felicia Yap in Grand East

8:30-9:30 – Beautiful Brutality with Chris Holm, author of Red Right Hand, in Sheraton C

10-11 – A Symbiosis: Narration and Plotting with William Shaw in Sheraton A

11-11:30 – A Map of the Dark galley signing with Karen Ellis at Mystery Mike’s table in the book room

11:30-noon – Righteous galley signing with Joe Ide at Mystery Mike’s table in the book room

3:30-4:30 – Canadian authors who don’t live in Canada with David Morrell in Grand West

6:00-7:30 – International Reception with Felicia Yap in Grand East

9:30-11pm – Crime Writers of Canada Pub Quiz with David Morrell in the Grand Foyer – sign up in advance at the Crime Writers of Canada Table!

Saturday, October 14

9:30-10 – Galley signing of Salt Lane with William Shaw at Mystery Mike’s table in the book room

10-11 – Meet your Best Novel Anthony nominees with Chris Holm in the Grand Centre room

10-11 – North vs. South with Allen Eskens in Sheraton A

10-11 – Plotting, how to keep them interesting…and guessing with Felicia Yap in Grand West

1-2pm – Writers Under 40 with Felicia Yap in Grand West Room

4:30-5pm – Galley giveaway of Down the River Unto the Sea by Walter Mosley at Mystery Mike’s table in the book room

Sunday, October 15

11:45 – 1pm – Anthony Awards – Nominees include Red Right Hand for Best Novel and IQ for Best First Novel!