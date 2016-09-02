Mulholland Books at Bouchercon 2016

I love going to Bouchercon, the annual mystery reader conference. But this year, enthusiasm is at fever pitch, because Bouchercon will be held in New Orleans! Authors are turning out in record numbers, because who doesn’t love The Big Easy? And the same goes for your friends at Mulholland Books, who will be celebrating five years as a publisher of page-turning thrillers, brilliant mysteries, and genre-bending suspense.

Here’s where to find our authors this year—and by extension, where you’ll find us. You know, in case you have an extra birthday cake you want to unload.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

12:00-12:50 One More Time: Novels and characters taking on another life on screen with David Morrell, author of Inspector of the Dead (LaGalleries 6)

1:30-2:20 Something To Talk About: Open Topic with Lawrence Block, author of Hit Me, and Joe Lansdale, author of Honky Tonk Samurai (Mardi Gras E)

6:30-9:00 Opening Ceremonies. We’ve got our fingers crossed for Life or Death by Michael Robotham and The Killing Kind by Chris Holm to win the Barry Award for Best Novel. These same novels are also up for Macavity Awards: Life or Death is in the running for Best Mystery, and The Killing Kind is up for Best First Mystery. Congratulations, gentlemen! (Carondelet/Bissonet Ballrooms)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

7:30-9 New Author Breakfast with David Swinson, author of The Second Girl in (Bissonet)

10:10-10:40 Lawrence Block signs books at Mystery Mike’s booth in the book room.

11:00-11:30 Get a free galley of Joe Lansdale‘s next Hap and Leonard novel, Rusty Puppy, in the book room. Lansdale will be signing ’em, too!

11:40-12:30 Join us at Mystery Mike’s booth in the book room for a MEGA-SIGNING with Chris Holm, Duane Swierczynski, David Morrell, David Swinson, Matthew Quirk, Joe Lansdale, and William Shaw. BYOB—and yes, that means Bring Your Own Book. Mystery Mike will have some for sale, too.

2:00-2:50 We Don’t Need Another Hero: Thunderdome competition with Duane Swierczynski, author of Revolver, and Chris Holm, author of Red Right Hand (Mardi Gras D)

3:30-4:00 William Shaw, author of the Breen and Tozer trilogy, is joining us for his first Bouchercon! Meet us in the book room to pick up a free copy of his forthcoming mystery, The Birdwatcher.

6:30-7:30 How special is this: as part of the Anthony Award festivities, Lee Child will be interviewing David Morrell, this year’s Lifetime Achievement Guest of Honor! (Orpheum Theater)

8:00-10:00 Stick around for the rest of the Anthony Awards—which Mulholland Books is proud to sponsor. We’ll be rooting for Chris Holm, whose first Hendricks thriller, The Killing Kind, is up for Best Novel!

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

9:00-9:50 All Tensed Up: Spy Thrillers with Matthew Quirk, author of Cold Barrel Zero (Mardi Gras FG)

10:30-11:20 Yesterday: Historical with Kathleen Kent, author of The Dime (Mardi Gras FG)

12:00-12:50 Bad to the Bone: Anti-Heros with Chris Holm, author of Red Right Hand, and David Swinson, author of The Second Girl (Mardi Gras ABC)

2:30-3:00 Get on board Kathleen Kent‘s new crime series with a free copy of The Dime signed by the author in the book room.

3:30-4:00 David Morrell‘s bestselling Victorian thriller series comes to a close with Ruler of the Night. Get a free advance copy signed by the author in the book room.

3:40-4:10 Rev your engines: C.J. Box, James Sallis, Wallace Stroby, Gary Phillips, and Ace Atkins all sign at Mystery Mike’s booth in the book room, and the first 25 readers to arrive will receive a free galley of The Highway Kind, the car-themed short story collection to which these authors all contributed.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

9:00-10:00 Another Town, Another Train: Setting with William Shaw, author of A Song for the Brokenhearted (LaGalleries 6)

12:00-12:50 Guest of Honor panel with David Morrell (Carondelet)