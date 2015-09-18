Mulholland Books at Bouchercon 2015

The annual mystery reader extravaganza known as Bouchercon will take place in Raleigh in just three weeks, and our calendars are filling up with riveting panels, award ceremonies, and my personal favorite: “meetings” over BBQ and beers.

Once again the Bouchercon programmers have outdone themselves with the convention programming. Mulholland authors will appear on panels about thrillers, horror, psychopaths, and character development. Even our own editorial director, Joshua Kendall, has a panel! You can find a full list of Mulholland’s events below.

Here’s one event to underscore, circle, star, or however it is you draw attention to important things: on Saturday morning between 7:30 and 12:30, we will be offering free coffee and pastries at the Bouchercon hospitality suite in the Sheraton gallery. If you time your visit just right, you’ll walk away with a free galley of a forthcoming Mulholland book!

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

11:30-12:30 Changing Face of Publishing for Writers & Readers with Joshua Kendall, editorial director of Mulholland Books (Marriott: University AB)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

2:30-3:30 The “Masters” that influenced the “Masters” in Crime & Mystery with Lawrence Block, author of Hit Me (Sheraton, Oak Forest AB)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

Visit the hospitality suite to join Mulholland Books’s staff and authors for coffee and pastries! We’ll be giving away free advance copies of new books by Matthew Quirk, William Shaw, David Swinson, Joe Lansdale, and Michael Robotham. Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @mulhollandbooks to find out when specific books will be given away . . . or take a chance and come by the Sheraton gallery to see what’s on offer! You won’t walk away empty-handed . . . or empty-bellied.

8:30-9:30 Where “Crime & Mystery” meets “Horror & The Weird” with Chris Holm, author of The Killing Kind, and David Morrell, author of Inspector of the Dead (Marriott, State AB)

10-11 Human Nature: Our fascination with law breakers & law enforcers in fiction with Lawrence Block, author of Hit Me (Sheraton, Oak Forest AB)

1-2 Psychopaths, Serial Killers, Sociopaths & Human Monsters within Literature with Michael Robotham, author of Life or Death (Sheraton, Oak Forest AB)

4-5 The Facets of ‘Character’ that remain in a Reader’s psyche with David Swinson, author of The Second Girl (Marriott: State AB)

4-5 International Thriller Writers [ITW]: The first Decade & Beyond with David Morrell, author of Inspector of the Dead (Sheraton: Oak Forest AB)