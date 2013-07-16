Mulholland Authors at San Diego Comic Con

Are you headed to San Diego for Comic Con this week? So am I! (It’s my first Comic Con, so forgive me for leaning on the exclamation marks in this post.) On my SDCC agenda are panels and signings with three Mulholland authors: Austin Grossman, Duane Swierczynski, and Charlie Huston. I’ll also be making appearances at the Hachette Book Group booth (Booth 1116) to give away limited edition pieces from JJ Abrams and Doug Dorst’s forthcoming book, S. And I may have a few copies of a certain detective novel to give away, but you’ll have to follow @mulhollandbooks for the details on that. Here’s where to find Mulholland at the Con:

Thursday, July 18: 11am-noon

Duane Swierczynski

Author of Fun & Game, Hell & Gone, and Point & Shoot

Signing at the Hachette Book Group Booth (#1116)

Thursday, July 18: 1:45-2:45

Ode to Nerds Panel

Everyone knows that published science fiction authors reign on the Geek Heirarchy charts because the Internet tells us so! (See, The Brunching Shuttlcocks.) Join us on this epic panel as the genre’s top names in publishing celebrate all things geeky and nerdy with Charlie Jane Anders of io9.com! Geek out with Charlie Jane and Cory Doctorow (The Rapture of the Nerds), Chuck Palahniuk (Doomed), Patrick Rothfuss (The Name of the Wind), Austin Grossman (You), DC Pierson (Crap Kingdom) and Robyn Schneider (The Beginning of Everything).

Room 6A

Thursday, July 18: 3:15-4:15

Ode to Nerds Panel signing

Room AA09

Thursday, July 18: 4-5pm

Keep ‘Em at the Edge of Their Seats Panel

The gory, gruesome, and paranoia-inducing elements in these novels will take readers on a jet-fueled ride to the dark side. These writers spare no expense to make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up with stories that will surprise you at every turn. Their protagonists solve crimes, kick ass, and don’t let anyone—or anything—stand in their way. Thrill to the discussion with James Rollins (Eye of God), Duane Swierczynski (Point & Shoot), Stephen Blackmoore (Dead Things), Charlie Huston (Skinner), Jeffrey J. Mariotte (Season of the Wolf) and Roger Hobbs (Ghostman), led by David Mariotte of Mysterious Galaxy.

Room 25ABC

Thursday, July 18: 5:30-6:30pm

Keep ‘Em at the Edge of Their Seats Panel signing

Room AA09

Friday, July 19: 12:30-1:30pm

The Pole with Soul: Spotlight on Duane Swierczynski

Comic-Con special guest Duane Swierczynski writes violent, bloody, pulpy comics (Judge Dredd, X, Bloodshot) and violent, bloody, pulpy novels (Fun & Games, Point & Shoot, Severance Package). But deep down inside, he’s a sweetheart. Which is why he’s inviting you to hang out with him for a special afternoon of prizes! Surprise guests! A soul-searching Q&A! And a hug. Okay, maybe not a hug.

Room 8

Friday, July 19: 1:30-2:30

Austin Grossman

Author of You

Signing at the Hachette Book Group Booth (#1116)

Friday, July 19: 3-4pm

Charlie Huston

Author of Skinner

Signing at the Hachette Book Group Booth (#1116)

Friday, July 19: 6:45-7:45pm

Science Fiction that Will Change Your Life Panel

What science fiction stories from the past year made you think, as well as entertaining you? Panelists talk about the year’s smartest books, comics, movies, and TV with io9 staffers Annalee Newitz, Charlie Jane Anders, Meredith Woerner, and Lauren Davis, joined by Javier Grillo-Marxuach (Middleman), Marc Bernardin (Alphas), Austin Grossman (You), Phil Plait (Bad Astronomy), and Jose Molina (Vampire Diaries, Sleepy Hollow).

Room 5AB