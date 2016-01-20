And The Nominees Are…



Who’s the lucky publisher who has three books sitting on the nominee list for this year’s Edgar Awards? IT’S MULHOLLAND BOOKS! On the shortlist for Best Novel, we have Michael Robotham’s Life Or Death and Duane Swierczynski’s Canary. On the shortlist for Best Paperback Original, we have the first book in Malcolm Mackay’s Glasgow Trilogy, The Necessary Death of Lewis Winter. Want to join us in congratulating these authors? Here’s the best way to do so: read these books!

The Edgar Awards will be presented on April 28th in New York City. We will be there, whooping it up for these nominees.