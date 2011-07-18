Cover Reveal: The House of Silk: A Sherlock Holmes Novel by Anthony Horowitz

A few months ago, we revealed that Mulholland Books will be the US publisher of the first ever new Sherlock Holmes novel authorized by the Arthur Conan Doyle estate. It will be written by Anthony Horowitz, the #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Alex Rider series and the award-winning writer of PBS’s Foyle’s War and Collision, as well as many other film and television projects.

The book, entitled The House of Silk, will hit bookstores on November 1st, 2011. Today, we are thrilled to reveal the cover of the The House of Silk for the first time ever, here on MulhollandBooks.com. We can't wait for you to read this fantastic novel in November.

Learn more about the book in this video where Anthony Horowitz reads from The House of Silk.

