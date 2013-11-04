The Nightrunners by Joe Lansdale is Back in Print!

Is your copy of The Nightrunners falling apart? Or have you—gasp—not yet had the pleasure of reading one of Joe Lansdale’s earliest horror novels? Fortunately for all of us, this book is back in print, thanks to the efforts of Behooven Press.

In The Nightrunners, a ’66 Chevy hurtles through the countryside, bearing a carful of vicious teenagers and evil of Biblical proportions. It’s a morality tale of sex and violence that showcases all the hallmarks of Lansdale’s evocative storytelling that I loved in his later novels like Edge of Dark Water and The Thicket.

Scott Montgomery of BookPeople in Austin, Texas (and one of Muholland’s favorite people) has this to say: “I forgot who said it, but there was an author who claimed there was no such thing as a horror novel, just novels with horror elements, because a writer cannot sustain mood and terror at book length. The Nightrunners challenges and defeats that thought. So glad this is back in print.”

Click here to read more about this exciting reissue, and order your copy today. As Tim Bryant of Behooven wrote me, “You haven’t completed your Lansdale Merit Badge until you’ve read this one.”