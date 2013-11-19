The Lineup: Weekly Links, Lost Girls of Rome edition

Happy publication day to Donato Carrisi’s THE LOST GIRLS OF ROME! Following in the footsteps of the “brilliant” (Ken Follett) debut THE WHISPERER, but with a vibrant international setting, Carrisi’s second thriller has been receiving great press.

THE LOST GIRLS OF ROME was named a Publishers Weekly Pick of the Week and is included in a round-up of recent releases from the Denver Post.

LOST GIRLS also received a starred review from Kirkus, who wrote of the novel: “Carrisi writes beautifully [and] intimately appreciates Rome, its chapels, its narrow alleyways, its fountains and gardens [with] references to the Monster of Florence…A powerful psychological drama.”

Library Journal also proclaims: “With a lot of separate subplots, intricate details, and twists, this novel has plenty for readers to follow…those who can keep up will be rewarded.”

Looking for more to whet your appetite? Strand Magazine features an essay by Carrisi on the intriguing inspirations for his newest.

Bloggers, too have been loving LOST GIRLS as well. My Bookish Ways includes it on a list of the Top Ten Must Reads of November 2013. Tor.com ran a popular giveaway for the novel, and IE Mommy raves: “I have not read a thrilling and more captivating novel than THE LOST GIRLS OF ROME in a long time…an incredible read!”

THE LOST GIRLS OF ROME is now available in bookstores across the country and from your favorite e-tailer!

