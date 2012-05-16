The Lineup: Weekly Links

Late last week, Warren Ellis debuted the cover for his upcoming novel GUN MACHINE (Mulholland Books January 2013) on his website, leading to pickup from a few blogs about how awesome it is (RIGHT!?!?), and several pages of feedback in the Bleeding Cool forums.

Marcia Clark appeared on FOX & Friends to promote the return of Rachel Knight in GUILT BY DEGREES! She also dropped by the set of Good Day New York, and FOX 9 has the clip. Also check out the review of GUILT BY DEGREES from SheKnows.com.

Examiner.com loves Joe R. Lansdale’s EDGE OF DARK WATER, too.

Nick Santora can be heard on a few podcasts discussing FIFTEEN DIGITS podcasts–find them here and here.

Our favorite news of the week? Chicago Fire, co-written and -executively produced by Mulholland Books author Derek Haas, has been picked up to be a prime-time NBC show! Check it out Wednesdays this Fall–and don’t miss the e-book omnibus THE ASSASSIN TRILOGY, called by the New York Times “a devastatingly cool series,” this June 12 for only $2.99, and Derek’s new espionage thriller THE RIGHT HAND in November 2012. Trailer follows!

Did we missing something sweet? Share it in the comments! We're always open to suggestions for next week's post!