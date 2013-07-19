The Lineup: Links for Weaponized by Nicholas Mennuti with David Guggenheim

WEAPONIZED by Nicholas Mennuti with David Guggenheim will be published on July 30th and Nick has been all over the internet this week, discussing the latest in the Snowden case and his and Mennuti’s prescient novel.

Nick’s got not one, but two Op-Eds up at The Huffington Post right now–The Thriller and the Mirror, on the eerie life-imitating-art effect at work in thinking about WEAPONIZED in the post-Snowden era and pragmatism vs. idealism in counterintelligence, and Jay-Z and Samsung Are Not the NSA, which argues, well, just that. (Not as straightforward as you might think.)

Elsewhere, on Medium.com, Mennuti espouses on the modern surveillance state. And don’t miss Nick’s interview at RAWIllumination.net, or the great content right here on MulhollandBooks.com. And the announced on Deadline that Mennuti and Guggenheim’s novel has been optioned for the screen by Universal and producer Scott Stuber has been met with quite a bit of buzz–no surprise, given the arresting conceit and Guggenheim’s prior credits as the screenwriter of the #1 box office smash hit Safe House and many other projects.

What do the critics think of WEAPONIZED? Publishers Weekly gave the book a starred review, calling it an “excellent first novel . . . The authors have their fingers on the pulse of contemporary life . . . The rare suspense novel that will genuinely surprise jaded genre readers,” and Kirkus raved of the book: “Applying postmodern polish to the foreign intrigue of Graham Greene and Eric Ambler, WEAPONIZED leaves an imprint with its lively cast of characters, pungent locale and dizzy plotting.”

Nick’s conversation with Atlantic reporter Joshua Foust follows…