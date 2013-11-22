The Lineup: Links for J.J. Abrams and Doug Dorst’s S., Part II

In the weeks since its October publication, the hits have just kept coming for S., created by J.J. Abrams and written by Doug Dorst. J.J was on PBS in an amazing, extensive interview with Tavis Smiley that you can watch right here, in which J.J. finally lays out some of the groundwork of the many layers of S., and in which a live unboxing of S. takes memorable shape.

If you live near New York City, this Saturday, November 23rd, at Symphony Space, is your chance to hear J.J. and Doug discuss S. and be introduced by Sarah Vowell of This American Life. More general info and ticket information can be found here. For more, see Time Out New York‘s Critic’s Pick coverage of upcoming event. (This week’s issue has a fantastic column on the book’s design as well.)

For more on S., check out CNN.com’s interview with Abrams and Dorst, Niall Alexander’s excellent review of the novel at Tor.com, and a great breakdown on Bookish on what fans of Abrams’ many projects will find to love about S. This Buzzfeed post has some great pics of S. and some great conversation about the novel in the comments.

Hey, you know who’s a fan of S.?Anthony Bourdain, who tweeted: “Just got my hands on JJ Abrams and Doug Dorst’s crazy, brilliant book/object of desire: “S” . Amazing.”

How do best approach reading S.? Redditors have some ideas.

Thanks to everyone out there reading and enjoying S.! We’re all so proud here of this New York Times bestseller’s amazing reception. More soon!

Did we missing something sweet? Share it in the comments! We’re always open to suggestions for next week’s post! Get in touch at mulhollandbooks@hbgusa.com or DM us on Twitter.