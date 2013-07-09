The Lineup: Links for Charlie Huston’s Skinner

Charlie Huston‘s magnum opus SKINNER hits bookstores today, and we’ve known here for a while Huston’s first book with the imprint was going to be a game-changer. First there was the amazing trade coverage: Booklist gave SKINNER a fabulous starred review, saying, “This tour de force features two of the most interesting characters we’ve seen in years….Add Huston…to the A-list.” Publishers Weekly raved of SKINNER, in an amazing starred, boxed review, “Stunningly original characters, wildly surprising twists, and an ending that’s both unexpected and moving make this an extraordinary genre stand-alone.”

Then came the Summer Reading Picks, in papers such as the Los Angeles Times; Playboy, which wrote of the novel “Charlie Huston writes crime fiction for a new century but does so in the tradition of the masters;” and The Tampa Bay Examiner, which picked SKINNER as one of its Top Five “Must-Reads” for Summer 2013, saying, “SKINNER could easily be credible as pages ripped from the latest newspaper headlines….This book will leave you breathless.”

Now, in the Age of Snowden, with books just hitting shelves, Huston is being profiled in some of the nation’s top papers. The Wall Street Journal runs a great feature on Huston, calling SKINNER “a thriller for the Edward Snowden Summer,” and praising Huston saying, “Mr. Huston is renowned for making the fantastic believable, whether he’s writing about New York City neighborhoods controlled by gangs of vampires, the zombies who populate his 2010 novel, Sleepless—or an off-the-rails intelligence operative who was raised inside a Skinner box.” The Los Angeles Times has also run a feature on Huston, praising SKINNER as “of the moment….While SKINNER has its share of bone-crunching fight scenes, Huston channeled…anger into a book with a highly complex picture of how people live at opposite ends of the economic spectrum.”

Trailer follows–now go pick it up at your favorite bookstore or preferred e-tailer! For more on SKINNER and Huston, check out CharlieHuston.com, and check back here for more great content as the week continues.

Amazon | Barnes & Noble | Other Retailers