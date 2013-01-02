The Lineup: Gun Machine Edition

Warren Ellis’s electrifying thriller GUN MACHINE kicks off 2013 with a bang.

Arriving in bookstores on the first day of the year, GUN MACHINE has already received a glowing, three-and-a-half-stars review from Brian Truitt of USA Today, in which Truitt writes: “Ellis tackles the police procedural, although it’s bloodier and more intriguing than any episode of Law & Order or CSI, and arms it with gallows humor, high-tension action scenes and an unlikely hero.”

Over at Boing Boing, Cory Doctorow writes: “Gun Machine is a novel that never stops to draw breath. It’s a monster of a book, bowel-looseningly scary in places, darkly uproarious in others, and remorseless as the killer who hunts in its pages…[GUN MACHINE] is particularly good, even by the high standards of a Warren Ellis tale.”

C.A. Bridges of the Daytona Beach News-Journal agrees: “The dialogue is rapid and witty, the action moves along, the city and its inhabitants are wonderfully violent, and the cat-and-mouse plot is satisfyingly solid. But where the book transcends the usual crime thriller is in the killer, a psychotic and brutally effective hunter obsessed with returning New York City to its primal state…Ellis, an Englishman, completely nails New York and New Yorkers.”

“A claustrophobic pressure cooker filled with tension, and mixed with anxiety…a wonderful gift to readers,” Dan Malmon of Crimespree Magazine writes, and in a starred, boxed review for Publishers Weekly, Jason Starr raves: “Gun Machine propels the multitalented Ellis, already a household name in the world of comics, into the ranks of the best crime writers in the business.”

With great blurbs from the likes of William Gibson, Ian Rankin, Joe Hill, Lauren Beukes and more, GUN MACHINE is the perfect way to kick off the new year in style. For more exclusive GUN MACHINE content, check out ThisIsGunMachine.Tumblr.com, watch the first GUN MACHINE trailer that debuted on MTV Geek, directed by Jim Batt with art by Ben Templesmith and voiceover by Wil Wheaton, subscribe to Warren’s Machine Vision newsletter, or read this Shelf Awareness Q&A with Warren. And don’t forget to check back for more later this week as our weeklong GUN MACHINE extravaganza continues.

