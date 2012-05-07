Rachel Knight’s LA: Guilt by Degrees edition

Tomorrow marks the publication date of Marcia Clark’s second Rachel Knight novel GUILT BY DEGREES. Celebrate with a tour of Rachel Knight’s Los Angeles as depicted in the novel that CNN recently proclaimed a “a fast-paced story” that “crackles with authenticity,” and the Financial Times called a “blade-sharp read.”

The Biltmore: Rachel Knight’s home: “A grand historical landmark in the heart of downtown L.A. I’d been lucky enough to score a sweet deal as a long-term resident after getting a sentence of life without parole for the murderer of the CEO’s wife. Recently, the CEO had upgraded me to a suite with two bedrooms, claiming it wasn’t getting much use anyway. I’d been a little reluctant to be on the receiving end of even more of his generosity. But when he continued to insist, I caved in. It did make sense that my old room, being smaller and more affordable, was easier to book.”

The Tar Pit: “The cozy, art deco–style restaurant and bar on La Brea had great food and amazing drinks. Though I was kind of a purist when it came to booze, anyone who was even slightly more adventurous raved about their cocktails, like the Fashionista and the Warsaw Mule.”

Guido’s : “Strings of white lights hung from windows facing the small inlet of water next to the restaurant, giving it a festive holiday feel. At six o’clock the dining room wasn’t yet busy, but the small, intimate bar near the entrance was packed with regulars, some talking, some watching the basketball game on the television that hung from the ceiling. The atmosphere was relaxed and convivial, and the manager greeted us like we were his favorite cousins.”

Les Sisters: “Famous among those in the know for serving up some of the best Southern-style cooking this side of the Mason-Dixon Line, it would fit the bill for us in more ways than one. Aside from the killer food, the prices were reasonable, the people were great, and it was way off the beaten path, so we wouldn’t risk being seen together, which would’ve been bad for the shot-caller of a gang and not so great for a prosecutor either.”

Griffith Park: Griffith Park is a beautiful place, miles of green and home to the famous observatory as well as the Greek Theater. But what most don’t know is that it’s also a notorious body dump – as some unsuspecting hikers have had the misfortune to discover.

Rivera: “Toni told us we owed her dinner—why, she didn’t say. But we’d been meaning to check out Rivera, a Nueva Mexicana restaurant downtown that was supposed to be the bomb, so I got us reservations. Whatever Toni thought we owed her, I figured that would settle the score.”

The Courthouse: Rachel’s home away from home: the Criminal Courts Building – now known as the Clara Shortridge Folz Justice Center. Her office is on the 18th floor, giving her a great view of downtown LA.

Marcia Clark is a former LA, California deputy district attorney, who was the lead prosecutor in the O.J. Simpson murder case. She wrote a bestselling nonfiction book about the trial, Without a Doubt, the national bestselling thriller GUILT BY ASSOCIATION introducing DA Rachel Knight, and is a frequent media commentator and columnist on legal issues. She lives in Los Angeles.