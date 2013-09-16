Mulholland Books at Bouchercon

If you’re as deep in the world of mysteries as we are, then you already know what Bouchercon is: a convention for crime fiction readers, writers, booksellers, publishers, and more. It’s basically a festival of thrillers and suspense novels, and it’s taking place in Albany from September 19-22.

For those of you planning on attending the convention, don’t forget to add our authors’ panels to your schedule! We also urge you to drop by our table in the Dealers’ Room for exclusive samplers from our authors’ books and advance reader editions of our forthcoming titles.

Thursday, September 19

2:40-3:35pm

The Ballad of Billy the Kid: Writing characters that do what they want

Featuring Joe Lansdale, author of The Thicket, and Duane Swierczynski, author of Point & Shoot,, with Sandra Brannan, Sasscer Hill, and Tricia Fields. Moderated by Sarah Byrne.

Room 3

4:00-4:55pm

An Innocent Man: Making the law thrilling

Featuring Marcia Clark, author of Killer Ambition, with Matthew Quirk, Jeanine Pirro, Adam Mitzner, and Laura Caldwell. Moderated by Ken Isaacson.

Room 2

Friday, September 20

10:20-11:15am

Night is Still Young: The New Noir

Featuring Duane Swierczynski, with Todd Robinson, John Rector, Dick Lochte, Jason Starr, and Hilary Davidson. Moderated by Reed Farrel Coleman.

Room 1

1:15-2:00

Meet the Mulholland Books and Little, Brown authors

We’re hosting a special group signing with Megan Abbott, Lawrence Block, Marcia Clark, Joe Lansdale, Matthew Quirk, and Duane Swierczynski. Bring your books and say hi!

Dealers’ Room

Saturday, September 21

9:00-9:55

Big Man on Mulberry Street: Creating the perfect villain

Featuring Joe Lansdale, with Michael Dymmoch, Steve Hamilton, and John McFetridge. Moderated by Barbara Fister.

Room 6

10:20-11:15

Say Goodbye to Hollywood: Authors take us behind the scene in Hollywood (and still find time to write books)

Featuring Marcia Clark, with Clyde Phillips and Lee Goldberg. Moderated by Johnny Shaw.

Room 7

11:30-12:30

Lawrence Block: Thoughts, Q&A, and signing with a master

Room 6

3:10-4:05

Careless Talk: Interacting with fans on social media

Featuring Marcia Clark, with Joe Finder, Lisa Lutz, Matt Hilton, and Lee Goldberg. Moderated by Chris Holm.

Room 2

For the full line-up of Bouchercon activities, check out the schedule on the Bouchercon 2013 site.