Fund a New Novella by Joe R. Lansdale

Dark Regions Press has launched a Kickstarter campaign to support the creation of a new novella of psychological horror from Joe Lansdale, author of The Thicket and Edge of Dark Water. This novella will be the second book in Dark Regions’s Black Labyrinth series of handsome illustrated hardcovers. Not only do we know that Lansdale is the best writer for the job, but the proposed novella will also feature artwork by Santiago Caruso. Any contribution to the cause will earn you a copy of the book.

Here’s Joe Lansdale on the project:

“I’m currently working with Black Labyrinth to create a book of psychological horror, and well, a little bit of overt horror as well. It’s a novella, not a novel, but there will be plenty of room for shadow and sounds, and for whatever it takes to scare a reader. What if there is a prison graveyard on an island for the worst of the worst? A place where the unclaimed go? Those who have been executed or died by disease or old age would end up on this island. Taken there by ferry in the middle of the night to be deposited in the ground like rotten rutabaga seeds. And what if on that island are two caretakers, a gravedigger and the ferry man? And with the remains of all that evil there in this dark, lost place in the middle of a great bubble of sea and wind and starry night sky, something goes way damn wrong.

And it isn’t at all what you think it is.

That’s the premise of my novella for Black Labyrinth. The money for the writing of the book, the artwork by Santiago Caruso, and the actual construction and publication of the novella will be, hopefully, provided by a Kickstarter campaign run by Chris Morey, the editor of Black Labyrinth’s novellas.”

Can’t wait to get your hands on a copy? Only you can make this project a reality! Check out the Kickstarter page for Black Labyrinth for more information.