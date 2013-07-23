Amazing Reviews for The Cuckoo’s Calling

THE CUCKOO’S CALLING, by J.K. Rowling writing as Robert Galbraith, is now landing in bookstores across the country! Fantastic review for Galbraith’s novel have been pouring in so frequently of late, we thought we might gather them together into one handy post for our devoted readers to peruse.

“The master is back!” USA Today declared, proclaiming THE CUCKOO’S CALLING “one of the books of the year.” Michicko Kakutani raved about the novel in the New York Times, calling Galbraith’s novel “highly entertaining,” and remarking on its “appealing protagonist and “propulsive suspense,” closing with the prediction that Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott “a team whose further adventures the reader cannot help eagerly awaiting.”

Meanwhile, People magazine will give the novel 3.5 out of 4 stars in its July 29th issue, writing that “Rowling switches genres seamlessly” and calling CUCKOO “a gritty, absorbing tale.” Slate compliments Rowling’s ability to create “an extravagant, alien, fascinating world for its characters to explore,” remarking on the novel’s many “great pleasures.” “I couldn’t stop myself from thoroughly enjoying THE CUCKOO’S CALLING,” writes Carole E. Barrowman in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,” going on to say: “The book’s real magic is in Rowling’s distinctive descriptive prose.”

