Holiday Traditions, Mulholland Style

What I look forward to about Christmas is the time I get to spend with my family, especially my wife and children. I love the music, the lights, the feeling of intimacy and celebration. After a long year of work and school, we get a chance to express our appreciation for one another. Two of my favorite holiday activities are taking my daughters with me to shop for my wife. We usually end up buying her jewelry — earrings or a necklace; something that we think she’ll like and is in our budget . It’s also my job cook to Christmas dinner, which everyone in my family looks forward to, because I’m a good cook. I try to pick out recipes I’ve never tried before. Last year I made a Grand Marnier souffle with orange sauce for dessert that they’re still taking about. I still haven’t decided what I’m going to make this year.

Ralph Pezzullo, co-author of HUNT THE WOLF, which Mulholland Books will publish in June 2012, is a New York Times bestselling author and award-winning playwright, screenwriter and journalist. He is also the author of Jawbreaker (with CIA operative Gary Berntsen).

