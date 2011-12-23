Holiday Traditions, Mulholland Style

This year at Mulholland Books, we asked a handful of our talented authors for their holiday traditions, memories, or favorite part of the season. Today, five authors, from Marcia Clark to Derek Haas and many more in between, share their thoughts, with a new post every two hours. ‘Tis the season!

I’m a raccoon – I can’t resist the shiny and the sparkly: the lights, the pretty packages under the tree (regardless of what’s in them!), the decorated streets and storefronts. And of course, the delicious smell of pine trees.

Marcia Clark is a former prosecutor for the State of California, County of Los Angeles, in the O.J. Simpson murder case. She is the author of GUILT BY ASSOCIATION, which James Ellroy called a “must read,” the forthcoming GUILT BY DEGREES, which Mulholland Books will publish in May 2012, and is a frequent media commentator on legal issues. Now a Special Correspondent for Entertainment Tonight, Clark provides coverage of high profile trials and contributes a column for The Daily Beast.

Happy holidays from everyone at Mulholland Books! See you next year.