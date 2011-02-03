12 Days of China Miéville

China Miéville famously said that he hopes to write a novel in every genre. With portal fantasy, detective noir, conspiracy thriller and various forms of “weird fiction” already under his belt, over the past weeks, China has broadened his palette with the online serial of an intricately drawn web comic: London Intrusion. Having previously run in single installments, Mulholland Books is pleased to present London Intrusion in its complete form, from top to bottom, as nature intended.

London Intrusion

& nightfall.

China Miéville is the author of King Rat; Perdido Street Station, winner of the Arthur C. Clarke Award and the British Fantasy Award; The Scar, winner of the Locus Award and the British Fantasy Award; Iron Council, winner of the Locus Award and the Arthur C. Clarke Award; Looking for Jake, a collection of short stories; and Un Lun Dun, his New York Times bestselling book for younger readers. He lives and works in London. Visit China at chinamieville.net.