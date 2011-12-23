Holiday Traditions, Mulholland Style

This year at Mulholland Books, we asked a handful of our talented authors for their holiday traditions, memories, or favorite part of the season. Today, five authors, from Marcia Clark to Derek Haas and many more in between, share their thoughts, with a new post every two hours. ‘Tis the season!

My favorite things about the Christmas holiday season.

Christmas is one of my favorite times of year for a number of reasons. It is a time that brings families together, a time to celebrate the birth of Jesus and a time to reflect on another passing year. And it is a time that basically forces us to go out and buy gifts for those close to us. There is no greater feeling of finding that perfect gift to give to a loved one or receiving a gift from a loved one when you know they put a lot of thought and heart into the gift selection. My wife gives Christmas tree ornaments with meaningful messages or photos inscribed to our children. It is a nice tradition and the children love these gifts. I always do my best when looking for that special gift for my wife and daughters but the times that I do not find it and have to settle for something else, I become very disappointed and frustrated.

Recently we have been taking adventure vacations over the Christmas holidays. My wife and I would consider the vacation as our gift to one another. My favorite Christmas adventure vacations include: climbing three 20,000 plus foot volcanoes in Ecuador, climbing Kilimanjaro and following it up with a week- long safari, going cave diving to 145 feet in Tulum Mexico or reef diving in Roatan Honduras or Belize. This year our gift to one another will be a mountain climb in Argentina followed by a 6 –day kayak paddle across Chile to the Pacific ocean. We will camp every night and paddle past the fjords and glaciers.

Christmas is also a time when I focus in on how grateful I am to have my family, health and life style. I also spend considerably more time thinking about and praying for the less fortunate especially the service men and woman who have given their lives in battle or become wounded or maimed. Never in our history have our military men and woman sacrificed so much. This Christmas, my gratitude, thoughts and prayers will be focused on those in the military along with their families.

Don Mann (CWO3, USN) is the author of the forthcoming Hunt the Wolf, written with Ralph Pezzullo, which Mulholland Books will publish in June 2012, and Inside SEAL Team Six and has for the last thirty years been associated with the Navy SEALS as a platoon member, assault team member, boat crew leader, or advanced training officer; and more recently program director preparing civilians to go to BUD/s (SEAL Training). Up until 1998 he was on active duty with SEAL Team 6. Since his retirement, he has deployed to the Middle East on numerous occasions in support of the war on terror. Many of the active duty members of SEAL Team 6 are the same guys he taught how to shoot and conduct ship and aircraft takedowns, and trained in urban, arctic, desert, river, and jungle warfare, as well as Close Quarters Battle and Military Operations in Urban Terrain. He has suffered two broken backs, two pulmonary embolisms, and multiple other broken bones, in training or service. He has twice survived being captured during operations.

