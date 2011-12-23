Holiday Traditions, Mulholland Style

This year at Mulholland Books, we asked a handful of our talented authors for their holiday traditions, memories, or favorite part of the season. Today, five authors, from Marcia Clark to Derek Haas and many more in between, share their thoughts, with a new post every two hours. ‘Tis the season!

Christmas Season in Los Angeles is a magical time of the year. Not because the temperature dips below 60, not because it’s particularly festive, not because they hang holiday chandeliers on Rodeo Drive, not because the Grove Shopping Complex drops fake soapy snowflakes from the sky. No, the Christmas Season is magical because there is NO TRAFFIC. Hollywood shuts down for most of December, families abscond to Vale or Snowbird or Honolulu, and for two glorious weeks, the freeways change from parking lots to the Autobahn. I can get from Downtown to the Pacific Ocean in under ten minutes. I can drive from Beverly Hills to the Valley without wanting to pull my hair out. I would invite all of you to come see it for yourselves, but I’d rather you wait until after the Holidays. I don’t want any additional rental cars on the road.

DEREK HAAS is the author of the THE SILVER BEAR, COLUMBUS, and DARK MEN. Derek also co-wrote the screenplays for 3:10 TO YUMA, starring Russel Crowe and Christian Bale, and WANTED, starring James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman, and Angelina Jolie. His film THE DOUBLE was released in October. Mulholland Books will publish Derek’s next novel, THE RIGHT HAND, in Fall 2012. Derek lives in Los Angeles.

