Come by the Hachette New York Comic Con Booth today (10/15) at 11 AM to get an exclusive “Hardie vs. the Fire” comic based on Duane Swierczynski’s character Charlie Hardie (Fun & Games and Hell & Gone) with art by Kody Chamberlain. (Don’t miss yesterday’s excerpt from Chamberlain’s Sweets .)

Can’t make it to Comic Con? Never fear. The comic will be here in full on the Mulholland website the week of October 24th.