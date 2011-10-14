Celebrate New York Comic Con with an Excerpt from Sweets by Kody Chamberlain

In honor of New York Comic Con (where we’ll be today with the authors of BLACK LIGHT for their 6:15 PM panel “The Architects of Scare Season”), we present an excerpt from Kody Chamberlain’s new Image Comics debut, Sweets. Sweets is a five-issue series set just days before Hurricane Katrina makes landfall and follows New Orleans detective Curt Delatte on the path of a serial killer. MulhollandBooks.com contributor Josh Fialkov raved, “The work [Kody’s] done on “Sweets” has been nothing short of spectacular. He’s working on a level that the rest of us can only dream of. “

Kody Chamberlain is an American writer and artist born in Thibodaux, Louisiana. He’s been called one of the most versatile artists around and will often adapt stylistically to better serve the type of story being told. Many reviewers have taken notice: “Chamberlain’s understanding of the Noir visual technique is the best I have seen a comic”—Broken Frontier. “Kody Chamberlain’s art perfectly fits what my mind goes to when reading a vampire novel”—Newsarama. “Punks: the Comic is what would happen if Nextwavewas actually a Sunday night cartoon on Adult Swim”—Ain’t It Cool News.

Carreer highlights include 30 Days of Night: Bloodsucker Tales for IDW Publishing, newuniversal:1959 for Marvel Comics, Beowulf for HarperCollins, and Punks: The Comic with co-creator Joshua Fialkov which in 2007, Warren Ellis called “one of the singles of the year.” Chamberlain is also the creator of The Foundation, a high concept tale preemptively optioned by Paramount Pictures for film development. Chamberlain is currently living in Lafayette, Louisiana, with his wife Kristie, two cats and a blind dog. Learn more at Kody Chamberlain.com and follow Kody on Twitter @kodychamberlain.