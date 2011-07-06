Black Lens: Part XXIV

Story by Ken Bruen and Russell Ackerman

Ken Bruen is one of the most celebrated crime novelists of our time.

Black Lens is his most secret project.

Read on as the unveiling continues.



Every Wednesday on Mulholland Books.



With art by Jonathan Santlofer.

Fade in…

Read Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7, Part 8, Part 9, Part 10, Part 11,Part 12, Part 13, Part 14, Part 15, Part 16, Part 17, Part 18, Part 19 Part 20, Part 21, Part 22 and Part 23.

The Killings.

The Black lens, mercilessly, begins with a wide shot.

The pregnant actress, on her knee’s, pleading to the tall one

‘Spare the baby.’

His first lunge goes through her left breast

Screams

Stabs

Aorta

Death rattle

Not quite.

The coven of women/girls, in the background

Chanting

Kill, kill, kill the pigs,

helter fucking havoc skelter

Beelzebub slipped into the room, urging his acid assassin,

Her tiny head cocked, listening to the whisper of the beast

Mutilate,

The lens zooming in as she licks blood from the blade,

The song

‘Ain’t

No

Stopping

Us

Now.’

It stops with that screech as if a fist knocked the turntable aside, the eerie silence, the lens seeming to fog on over,

and then the sound of boots,

heels clicking on the wooden blood wasted floor, a figure,

looming

….the hell creep arranging his take on the inferno.

The lead girl, with two kills to her name, stood still,

heard Ransom’s command

‘Scrawl on the front door

Something

Witchy.

The mark she chose would, ironically, be the one symbol Ransom would see for the next forty years.

A Death Row fingerprint.

Rock on.

Ken Bruen has been a finalist for the Edgar and Anthony Awards, and has won a Macavity Award, a Barry Award, and two Shamus Awards for the Jack Taylor series. He lives in Galway, Ireland. Learn more at KenBruen.com.

Russell Ackerman is Guillermo del Toro’s Development Executive. He is currently working on the film MAMA to be directed by Andy Muschietti, DROOD based on Dan Simmons’ novel of the same name, adapted by Brian Helgeland, and MIDNIGHT DELIVERY written by Neil Cross, all set up at Universal Pictures. He lives in Los Angeles.