Black Lens: Part XXI

‘THE FUHRER SPOKE IMPERSONALLY OF HIS SUICIDE, DUE SOON, AS IF IT WERE THE ONLY CHOICE.WE KEPT SEEING OUR OWN DEATHS BEFORE OUR EYES AS WELL AS HIS.

………………………WE WERE

..GETTING USED

TO

THE IDEA.’

TRAUDL JUNGE, HITLERS SECRETARY.

The Wolf was good to go. The Cabal has insisted on a new regime, a regime of

Torture.

A commando style course of exercises, coupled with endless practices as a TV reporter. He looked in the mirror, a slim, cool looking dude gazed back.

Over and over, Benedict, Cromwell’s gofer, had put him through his paces, explaining a hundred times how the camera contained the weapon yet would pass all the detector tests.

And

How it would

Go down

This part made the Wolf’s mouth go dry.

Benedict refusing to tell him who was behind the camera, was he one of their’s?

Intoning

……………….half hour in, you’ve got Ransom’s confidence, the guards are relaxed, they are on CNN,

You pause

Check the camera, take out the Glock, move to Ransom, say

‘Suck on this you piece of shit.’

The guards, startled, ignoring the camera guy,

Are…neutralized by him.

‘You don’t pull the trigger.’

What?

Said

‘You’re fucking kidding.’

And Benedict smiled.

A rare to rarest action. He looked right at the Wolf, said

‘Up close and personal, what you wanted? You slit the throat of the piece of garbage, whisper

‘For Romanski.’

The wolf, had to know, asked

‘And the escape?’

Heard

‘It’s a work of art and will work if you follow the directions exactly, if not, you die with the beast.’

