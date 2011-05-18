Black Lens: Part XVII

Story by Ken Bruen and Russell Ackerman

Fade in…

OLIVER CROMWELL.

( 1600 – 58)

Ireland’s first and only commoner Lord/lieutenant. Backed by a massive army, best known for his merciless destruction of the town of Drogheda and his policy of ‘No Prisoners’ He styled himself as a

Liberator

From

Irish barbarism

Royalist misrule

And

Catholic hypocrisy.

*

Rattigan came round, sitting in a hard chair, in his room at Sundance.

A beat.

Then, the image of the headless body flooded his mind and he screamed.

Opened his eyes, lit on Cromwell, who was sitting by the head, smoking a cheroot, his minder, to Rattigan’s left.

It was then that he noticed that the initial terror, horror, seemed to be receding, and a strange calm was building up from his chest.

Cromwell said

‘The sedative should be kicking in now, chilling you way down.’

It sure as hell was.

Cromwell stood, his clothes as usual immaculate, his only concession to the weather in Utah, a thick Shearling leather, retailing close to three thousand bucks. Rattigan knew as he had one just like it. Hell, maybe it was his.

Who cared.

He turned to the minder, said

‘Dude, whatever the shit is, put me on speed dial for more.’

Cromwell said

‘His name is Benedict, like the Kraut pope but there, all resemblance ends. Our Benedict has to graft for a living.’

This seemed to amuse them both so Rattigan joined in, no idea why but it was good to laugh. He even had a ferocious compulsion to make some crack about beheading.

Cromwell said

‘I noticed you habitually run your hands through your long black locks.’

Rattigan did so now, save he was utterly bald

WTF?

Laughing he said in a very piss poor shot at a brogue

‘Jay-sus, we’ve only gone and cut all me fooking hair off.’

Cromwell said

‘You’re travelling to London, time to pay your dues, and shorn, as you are, you won’t be noticed.’

Then laid out his assignment, added

‘Benedict has your tickets, instructions and a little something more, to keep you.. mellow. Any questions?

One.

‘Why?’

Cromwell was buttoning his coat, almost smiled, said

‘because The Cabal wishes it so,’

Later, as Cromwell took a meeting with his select inner circle, one them raised the question

‘What if this Rattigan fails?’

Cromwell said slowly

‘Of little consequence, the message it sends will, per usual, cloud the main picture.’

Silence.

Then he said

‘He was a minor talent, even as an actor, I wish the film director to understand how trivial his choice of actors is in the grand scheme of things.’

The actor already, in the past tense.

Cromwell, never would never admit it, but his hatred of actors was rooted on a slight given to him when he’d auditioned for RADA.

As current leader of the active wing of The Cabal, he was allowed his foibles.

Ken Bruen has been a finalist for the Edgar and Anthony Awards, and has won a Macavity Award, a Barry Award, and two Shamus Awards for the Jack Taylor series. He lives in Galway, Ireland. Learn more at KenBruen.com.

Russell Ackerman is Guillermo del Toro’s Development Executive. He is currently working on the film MAMA to be directed by Andy Muschietti, DROOD based on Dan Simmons’ novel of the same name, adapted by Brian Helgeland, and MIDNIGHT DELIVERY written by Neil Cross, all set up at Universal Pictures. He lives in Los Angeles.