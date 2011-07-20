Black Lens: Part XXVI

Story by Ken Bruen and Russell Ackerman

Ken Bruen is one of the most celebrated crime novelists of our time.

Black Lens is his most secret project.

Read on as the unveiling continues.



Every Wednesday on Mulholland Books.



With art by Jonathan Santlofer.

Fade in…

Big hunkering black dude, in his cell, going

‘I’m going to eat your porridge in the morning.

Fuck asshole, welcome to it.

Unless

Jesus, it was like code for a train

Thru his

Stop.

And then, bingo, he released.

No charge, a caution to behave his own self in future.

Came out those Dicken-sian gates, got to hand it to the UK, they did real prisons.

And a BMW idling on the kerb.

For him?

Allelluia.

The Brits had given him bus fare.

Holy fucking tomatoes, who rode buses save in Compton and even then the Boyz put 100 caps in it just to get the day kicked off.

The car door opened and he heard

‘Get yer ass in gear.’

It sounded like good news, right?

The driver was rent- a –thug.

Silent

Big ( very)

Morose ( came with the script)

And Benedict, looking resplendent in an Armani Suit, Beckham shades ( Like some gobshite actually paid hard bucks for this con?)

Rhatigan slid in and tried to look contrite as he settled in beside Benedict. Thought

‘No shit, looks like a wet bar?’

Dare he?

Dare fucking not if the look from Benedict was a clue.

The jail mobile moved into drive and they were out of there. Rhatigan tried to begin and was shushed with a wave.

Benedict said

‘You are going to be huge.’

No shit, really, he

Asked

‘No shit, really?’

Benedict gave the snarl/smile, said

‘We’ve reserved the Penthouse for you at the Waldorf premiere Leicester Square.’

He checked his Rolex, added

‘If Jake, Glydnhall to you, has checked out.’

Rhatigan was in overdrive, his mind going

‘Fuck, holy fuck, Jake!’

Benedict asked

‘How much do you know about Ransom?’

He answered

‘Like in a kidnap?’

Benedict whipped off his crap shades, said

‘No, like in infamous movie star killer.’

They were gliding into Leicester Square and a band of Paparazzi were in a feeding frenzy outside the hotel. Benedict said

‘Welcome to fame.’

Ken Bruen has been a finalist for the Edgar and Anthony Awards, and has won a Macavity Award, a Barry Award, and two Shamus Awards for the Jack Taylor series. He lives in Galway, Ireland. Learn more at KenBruen.com.

Russell Ackerman is Guillermo del Toro’s Development Executive. He is currently working on the film MAMA to be directed by Andy Muschietti, DROOD based on Dan Simmons’ novel of the same name, adapted by Brian Helgeland, and MIDNIGHT DELIVERY written by Neil Cross, all set up at Universal Pictures. He lives in Los Angeles.