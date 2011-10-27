COMICON and ZOMBCON through the BLACK LIGHT

As Chuck Palahniuk recently pointed out, there is nothing quite as sad as a zombie in the rain. But how about a writer chasing a zombie through the rain, trying to find out where he bought his shoes? Or a six year-old zombie girl who tells you in the squeaky-clean voice of uncorrupted innocence that her favorite movie of all time is SAW 3D? And if that’s not enough, picture ten thousand screaming comic book fans in costumes packed into a space not quite large enough to contain them, all worshiping at the multicolored altar of anything and everything having to do with zombies, monsters, aliens, avengers of evil . . . and every other damn thing that glitters and geeks.

Okay, that last part wasn’t exactly sad, I admit. But if you’ve ever been to the New York City ComicCon, you know that it’s humbling, to say the least. A gargantuan media convention to rival its summer sister event in San Diego, the relatively new east coast October spin-off is a sparkling, multicolored, million-decibel freakout that brings the fans running—and they run in every shape, size, color and creed. Yes, some of them dress like zombies, too. And Boba Fett. You never escape any gathering like this without running into Boba Fett at least once.

I’m here on Friday October 14th 2011 with Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan, my co-authors on BLACK LIGHT, to promote our book by way of signings, interviews and even a panel, which is a conceit that sort of amazes me, actually. In this high-tech, multi-level convention center brimming with every imaginable alter to geekdom—witness fifty-foot high display monuments that champion SPIDER-MAN and the new AVENGERS movie and clusters of video game demos that take up enough space to fill an entire city block—I wonder out loud how many of these people will even be able to FIND our panel in such an overwhelming maelstrom. It’s a hell of a spectacle, to be sure, and the fans are committed. They totally prove it, too, by packing our panel later that day with standing room only. This comes at the end of an exodus that takes the BLACK LIGHT boys from one end of the show to the other, through a sea of badass pirates and hotties in spandex, horror fans dripping with bloody fangs and Just Plain Geeks loaded down with bags of freebies and memorabilia nuggets. (The dealer area here is huge, and they’re selling everything from original comic art to stuffed animals that look like Jesus with a shotgun.) In some areas of the show, there are so many of these crazy motherfuckers that you can hardly move forward at a respectable pace. I keep wondering how Zach Galifanakis would do here. He’s claustrophobic, you see.

The panel goes really well, it turns out. Patrick and Marcus are old pros at this sort of media stuff—they’ve done years of press junkets and premiere functions and they once even had high-pressure starring roles on a reality television show. When a member of the audience asks about the childhood events that may have put the whammy on us as future creators of horror stories, Marcus launches into an amazing monologue about his father euthanizing a baby raccoon. He is a master storyteller and literally screams the punchline into the mike, bringing the house down with a round of enthusiastic applause. I lean into my mike when the room calms down a little and mutter in a daze: “That was incredible, man.” Patrick kinda shrugs next to me. It’s all old hat to him.

These two guys have been working together for years as the double-trouble dream team that burst onto the scene with FEAST, then went on pen the final four SAW films—not to mention a stylish slasher flick that Marcus also directed called THE COLLECTOR, which they just finished shooting the sequel to earlier this year. (I’ve seen the rough cut, folks, and the first five minutes top everything in the original film—believe me, these guys ain’t fucking around this time.) Like most Hollywood A-listers, they’ve got a string of other film projects on constant rotation, including a top-secret assignment on a major studio offering which they’ve come straight from the set of to slum among the comic geeks . . . and they do it with remarkable grace, respect and humor. Patrick is sort of the pragmatic lets-get-it-done prime mover of the duo, Marcus the wild-and-eccentric visionary, and both create a force to be reckoned with. I always really like hanging out with these guys. They’re Geeks Like Us, which is refreshing in a wasteland of often deluded agendas and ego-oriented bullshit. Working with them as the co-author of BLACK LIGHT was, hands-down, the smoothest collaboration I’ve ever done with anyone. And I’ve done a lot of collaborations, folks. I daresay we’ve even become pretty tight friends through all this. It’s actually a lot like being in a rock band, come to think of it—the three of us against the world, on tour and everything!

Patrick takes point on most of the interviews. I watch and learn. This promote-your-product-in-person business is almost entirely brand new to me. I enjoy meeting fans at conventions and I’ve done a lot of press for my other stuff—particularly my illustrated novel SHOCK FESTIVAL—but the official interviews and such have usually been on the phone or in print. Melton guides us through the wilderness with a sure hand and a sly sense of humor. There’s a reason these guys are so successful at what they do, and it ain’t just about being involved with a multi-billion dollar horror franchise. They know how to walk it like they talk it. I’m so impressed with how they talk it, in fact, that I hardly remember anything that comes out of my mouth at our panel. Something about how a cartoon movie full of bunny rabbits ripping each other to bloody shreds traumatized me as an eight-year-old. Oh, and how DAWN OF THE DEAD is my favorite film of all time. I always say that.

Patrick lets it drop after checking with his iPhone during the first interview that there will soon be a film version of BLACK LIGHT, spearheaded by the legendary Michael De Luca, former head of New Line Cinema turned Hollywood mega-producer, who has been poised for years to become the Joel Silver of the next millennium. De Luca’s track record is already astonishing, in fact, with Oscar-winning hits like THE SOCIAL NETWORK and down-and-grungy neo-grindhouse pulpers like DRIVE ANGRY. De Luca is also a former horror screenwriter, having penned one of John Carpenter’s most beloved classics, IN THE MOUTH OF MADNESS. He was our first choice to produce the BLACK LIGHT film, and he’s jumped right in with both feet. “We had one meeting with him,” Patrick says. “De Luca had read the book over the weekend and he told us ‘I love trains and I love ghosts, and you guys stuck ‘em together—it’s a fanboy’s wet dream!’”

Gotta love Geeks Like Us.

The next day, we sign free copies of the book for a seemingly never-ending stream of convention-goers at the Hachette booth, and that’s a hoot, too. Marcus always signs his name carefully, with something sweet inscribed like “fill scream ahead, dude!” Me and Patrick just take turns crossing each other’s names out on the title page and writing “that guy sucks!” in the margins, like a couple of obnoxious high school kids. I pull out my phone and snap about a million pictures of the fans, because this is all so surreal. One nice lady shows up with a SAW IV poster, and it’s signed by nearly everyone involved with the film, dog-eared and badly crumpled from traveling the world, in search of its creators. I notice that she’s really very normal-looking. Most of these people are.

It’s the nice ones you have to look out for. Ask Marcus.

(For those who were paying attention earlier, the story about the little girl dressed as a zombie who said her favorite movie was SAW 3D doesn’t actually happen at this event—it went down earlier this year at Texas Frightmare Weekend in Dallas, where I first previewed BLACK LIGHT. I still get the chills thinking about it, though.)

One week later, on Friday October 22, I am teleported to the opposite coast for ZOMBCON 2011 at the luxurious airport Hilton Hotel in Seattle, Washington, where I am a solo guest as the creator of the convention’s official poster artwork. Since SHOCK FESTIVAL came out in 2008—a book of B-movie art that I mostly did myself—I’ve been in moderate demand as a poster illustrator for exploitation films and shows like this one. There’s less pressure here than in New York, and I get to relax a bit and mingle with the possessed. I have a big suite on the bottom floor with a patio that leads right to the pool . . . but it rains all weekend. Fuck.

It’s the only second year of ZOMBCON and they’re really hitting a nice stride. The place is jumping with fans, all there to celebrate the various aspects of being and killing dead people, from comic books, to films, to novels, to everything else. I take the opportunity to see what’s going on at Permuted Press, who’ve recently gone somewhat mainstream with a few new titles picked up by Simon and Schuster. They are represented by a clutch of enthusiastic authors, whose books all seem to be about zombies—but my favorite on the table has to be a thing called MONSTROUS, a nutty collection of short stories featuring giant beasties who flatten cities and eat people. It has a batshit crazy bizarro-tale in it by Cody Goodfellow, in which the entire city of Tokyo becomes a thundering million-mile-wide creature brimming with tentacles made of skyscrapers, bad vibes and evil lawyers. And that’s just one thing that happens. These people are fucking nuts, man.

And speaking of crazy people . . .

At a genre-specific convention like this, you always see the fans interacting with legendary niche celebrities. It’s a sub-career that many of these actors and filmmakers have, which actually allows them to make a pretty respectable living when the cameras ain’t rolling. Mainstays are guys like Sid Haig, who does something like several dozen shows a year on the strength of his Rob Zombie films alone. They all set up at tables, meet the fans, and sell them their autographs on glossy photos for twenty bucks a pop. I never buy the signatures, but I like meeting these guys. You almost always make lifetime pals at these gatherings, if you come at them like genuine people and real professionals. This year, I geek out on Michael Gornick, who was the director of photography on all of George A. Romero’s most beloved classics. I tell Gornick that DAWN OF THE DEAD is my favorite film of all time. I always say that.

And I have breakfast with English actor Ian Mccullough, star of the classic Lucio Fulci movie ZOMBIE. He’s a real down-to-earth fella and damn smart on top. When I ask him what he thought of the ZOMBIE screenplay when he first read it, Ian says with a straight face: “Oh, it was rubbish.”

Gotta love a guy with perspective, yes?

The hotel exhibition hall next-door to the autograph corridor is jam-packed with fun and games. Indie filmmakers promote their low budget horror epics and survival groups committed to prepping the world for the coming zombie apocalypse are encamped in force, showing off their wares and handing out free literature to anyone interested in joining the ranks. One gruesome group who call themselves ZOMBIE SURVIVAL GOODS sell actual meat jerky made from undead flesh. Then there’s DEFCON Z, a gang of demented loonies who will stage your own personal zombie Waterloo on film, for a fee. And don’t forget ZOMBIE SQUAD, an actual paramilitary survival organization who want you to be damn-well trained for the end when it comes. My favorite group is ZOMBIE TOOLS—they’re represented at the show by a squad of crazy punked-out survivalist-types sitting in ratty recliners, amongst a faux living room filled with racks of custom machetes, shotguns and a few plastic babies encased in rusty iron clamps. They’re handing out bumper stickers that say “I DON’T HATE ZOMBIES. I JUST LOVE KILLING THEM.” You can buy an Urban Bone Machete 2011 for just two hundred and sixty nine dollars and ninety five cents. I don’t stay long at their booth. See, I’m from Texas. I know better than to fuck with guys like this.

And then there’s the zombies.

They show up by the thousands this year—more than twice as many as the 2010 show—and they’re geeky, disgusting, sexy and deader than fucking hell. The most beautiful women in the world are rockers and horror chicks, man. I’m not kidding. I fall instantly in love with a zombie nurse sporting a rack that would make Pam Anderson weep, her face frozen nightmarishly in a fang-jutting come-hither grin, slithering and slurping with a tongue so long it could lick out her own ear. She has an intimidating hypodermic needle full of blood in one hand that says ORAL REMEDY on the side. I want to marry her, and I say so in no uncertain terms. She winks at me and slithers away to join the madding crowd.

I sign posters for a few hours on Saturday, give away some free copies of BLACK LIGHT to a few people, such as legendary zombie author/editor and old pal John Skipp and Jovanka Vuckovic, new pal and former editor of Rue Morgue magazine turned filmmaker. (She’s a rocker AND a horror chick—but she’s married, DAMN!) I make fast friends with Chris Alexander of Fangoria and catch up with a few old-school horror community amigos, such as columnist/podcaster Shawn Smithson and the amazing Mars, who composed a lot of swell music for my DVD companion to SHOCK FESTIVAL. I raise hell in the hotel, wandering among the zombies and asking where they got their shoes. One particularly undead fellow wears a pair of custom-cleated, chrome-steel destructo-tanks on his feet, sporting the words EAT ME! carved into six-inch platform soles. I inquire about where one might go to purchase footwear like that and the zombie tells me that a friend of his sells them online. I ask if the guy actually makes a respectable living doing that and the zombie’s answer is, unbelievably, yes. Wow. Right next to him is a man wearing a denim jacket/gas mask ensemble which is armor-plated and bristling with dozens of steel spikes. He says it keeps the rain off his head. In one eye of the mask, the following legend is scrawled: HAVE A NICE DAY. I’m not arguing with him. I run into Zombie Jesus—twice in a row. I’m nearly eaten by three pairs of rotting newlyweds in full attire. A dead pregnant nun asks me where the bathroom is. A half-dozen agents from the Umbrella Cooperation come charging out of the elevator, armed to the tits. An old lady gnawing on a loop of her own intestines sort of wanders by and looks at me funny. And a nice young couple dressed like Where’s Waldo and Carmen San Diego tell me in very cheery voices—in unison, no less— that they will be the only people to survive the zombie apocalypse because “nobody knows where we are, silly!”

And Boba Fett. There’s actually five of him at this show. Did he follow me from New York and have clone babies when I wasn’t looking?

Yes, it rains the entire weekend, just like last year. Chuck Palahniuk was attending as a guest then, writing undercover for Rolling Stone, who later cancelled the article. Chuck sold his piece to Playboy after that, and it just now showed up in the current November 2011 issue, which may partially account for why this year’s show is so well-attended. I mean, there are MASSIVE ZOMBIES at this motherfucker, man!

And Chuck is right. They look real sad in the rain.

But, dude . . . I have GOT to get me a pair of those shoes.

Stephen Romano is an acclaimed author, screenwriter and illustrator, having written for Showtime’s Emmy-winning original series Masters Of Horror. BLACK LIGHT, which Stephen co-wrote with Patrick Melton and Stephen Romano, is available now from Mulholland Books.