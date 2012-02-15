The Punisher: An Excerpt

The Punisher Vol. 1 hits stores today. Check out a few gorgeous, hard hitting pages of the Greg Rucka-penned, Marco Checcheto-illustrated book below:





Greg Rucka is the New York Times bestselling author of a dozen novels, including the Atticus Kodiak and Tara Chace series, and has won multiple Eisner awards for his graphic novels. He lives in Portland, Oregon, with his wife and children. Mulholland Books will publish his next novel ALPHA, the first in a new series featuring retired Delta Force operator, Master Sergeant Jad Bell, in May 2012.